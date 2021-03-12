EAST ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced Illinois Route 143 will be closed to all traffic between Enviro Way and Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, to approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

IDOT said traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 3 or Broadway Avenue in Alton during this period.

"This closure is necessary to allow for demolition of an existing pedestrian bridge, conveyor belt structure, and smokestacks adjacent to, and over, Illinois Route 143," IDOT said. "Demolition work is being completed by Spirtas Wrecking Company. Local police will be deployed to warn motorists of this temporary closure and assist with detouring traffic. If possible, please plan to avoid the area Saturday and Sunday."

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

