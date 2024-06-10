EDWARDSVILLE - Residents and commuters in Edwardsville should prepare for a temporary road closure on East Schwarz Street, effective from early Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14, 2024.

The closure will impact the section between East Kansas Street and South Buchanan Street, according to an email from the city's Public Works Department.

The closure is necessary to facilitate sewer-related construction and roadwork, aimed at improving infrastructure in the area. While access to East Schwarz Street from East Kansas and South Buchanan will be restricted, the intersections themselves will remain open to traffic.

"We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from the work," Edwardsville Communications Coordinator Cathy A. Hensley, said.

A map detailing the affected area was also provided in the communication.

Residents and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes during the construction period to avoid delays

