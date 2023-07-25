SAINT JACOB– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 4 at the US 40 intersection beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals. This work is needed for bridge painting, and it is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Civil Coatings and Construction, Inc. of Valparaiso, IN.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.nn

