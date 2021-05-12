WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Riverlands Way in West Alton for a re-paving project beginning May 17th.

The process will begin at Wise Road and will take approximately two weeks, making the anticipated closure May 17th through May 28th. “Funding was granted under The Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads Program (ERFO) which was established to assist federal agencies in repairing or reconstructing federally owned roads open to the public,” said Mike Quinn, Supervisory Facilities Maintenance and Management Specialist. “With multiple repairs due to flood events in the recent past, it was determined that Riverlands Way was eligible for funding under the ERFO program to assist with the resurfacing to provide for a safe roadway for public access.”

This road closure will include the Maple Island Access Area, but public access to Ellis Island and Lincoln Shields Recreational Areas will remain fully open to hiking, fishing, and birding. Riverlands Way and Maple Island Access are expected to be open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.

