WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office announced today it will temporarily close the Maple Island Boat Ramp on Riverlands Way in West Alton, MO.

The access area will remain open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The boat ramp will be closed beginning April 10, 2018 – April 13, 2018. This closure is planned to make repairs to the boat ramp.

The construction work and equipment necessary will not allow for safe use of the boat ramp. For this reason, no public access to Maple Island Boat Ramp will be permitted until the completion of the repairs.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

