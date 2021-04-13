ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island in West Alton, MO as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island, Illinois to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen due to high water. These project areas will re-open when water levels recede at a date that is yet undetermined. Further information will be made available when these areas are again accessible for recreation.

For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.

