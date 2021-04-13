Temporary Closure of Maple Island and Low Water Access Area Announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island in West Alton, MO as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island, Illinois to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen due to high water. These project areas will re-open when water levels recede at a date that is yet undetermined. Further information will be made available when these areas are again accessible for recreation. Article continues after sponsor message For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip