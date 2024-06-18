Temporary Closure Of Lincoln Shields Recreation Area Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Lincoln Shields Recreation Area beginning Friday June 21, 2024 at 6:00am for the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Lincoln Shields Access Area will be re-opened Monday, June 24th at 7:00 a.m. For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600. Print Version Submit a News Tip