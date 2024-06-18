Temporary Closure Of Lincoln Shields Recreation Area
Allison Kennington - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
June 18, 2024 3:05 PM
Listen to the story
WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Lincoln Shields Recreation Area beginning Friday June 21, 2024 at 6:00am for the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Lincoln Shields Access Area will be re-opened Monday, June 24th at 7:00 a.m.
For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.