Temporary Closure of Lincoln Shields Recreation Area
September 27, 2020 11:34 AM
ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton, MO to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen from September 28 - October 2, 2020 until further notice due to road work.
For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.
