BROOKLYN – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by Norfolk Southern railroad on Illinois 3/South Second Street between Adams Street and Canal Street in St. Clair County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 10.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Friday, June 14.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

