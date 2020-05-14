ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Ellis Island and Ellis Island Walking Trails only in West Alton, MO to all pedestrians and fishermen on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 6 a.m. until further notice due to trail rehabilitation work.

The areas that are closed at the Rivers Project will reopen once the trail rehabilitation work is completed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The walking trails at the Audubon Center at Riverlands and throughout the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary will remain open.

For more information, please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.