(Busch Stadium) It’s one of those “good” problems to have, but nonetheless it is a problem of sorts for the St. Louis Cardinals as Ruben Tejada appears ready to return from the disabled list.

“Yeah, it is and that’s a good problem for us to have,” agreed Manager Mike Matheny. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good for individuals because we have to figure out what’s the move that’s going to help us as a club and continue to help guys develop too.”

The shortstop has been in Springfield (AA) on a rehab assignment the last three games as he’s finished recovery from a strained left quadriceps. In nine at-bats, Tejada had three hits–including a double. He played all nine innings on Saturday night.

“He had a good day–a couple of hard hit balls, scored a couple of runs,” detailed Matheny. “Obviously, he’s moving good and all the reports I’ve had so far, not an update this morning, but everything’s been positive.”

Signed as a free agent when Jhonny Peralta went down with a thumb ligament injury that required surgery, Tejada provided more Major League experience at the position than the combination of Greg Garcia, Jedd Gyorko, and Aledmys Diaz–who was optioned to minor league camp after the signing.

But since injuries allowed for Diaz to join the 25-man roster, the 25-year old leads the Cardinals with 10 RBIs and has set a team record with eight extra base hits in his first eight games. He’s also impressed with how hard he has hit the ball.

“Very few are getting to that 11o spot,” said Matheny of the exit velocity off Diaz’ bat. “It’s just showing you a skill set that’s there that not everybody has. It’s like a guy getting up there on the radar gun throwing 103-104, not everybody can do that.

“But we do see some correlation between velocity and success. Velocity of the ball off the bat and potential for damage. That was something we didn’t necessarily know about Aledmys, to see him consistently hit the ball as hard as he has. And he’s improving every time we get him on the field defensively, he looks more comfortable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To his credit, Diaz isn’t getting caught up in any potential roster moves.

“I think that’s a good thing for the team–he’s a really good guy, he can help a lot,” said Diaz recently. “I’m just happy he’s ready to play. I just go out there and do my best for the team and not concerned about nothing. Just play at 100% and help my team to win, but I’m very happy he’s ready to go.”

Greg Garcia has had limited at-bats, but enters today batting .571 (4-7) and led the team in pinch-hitting last season.

After going 0-6, Jeremy Hazelbaker has “cooled” to a mere .406 (13-32) at the plate. Even if not a factor in the Tejada decision, the return of Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) is also on the horizon.

There is a crowded situation at first base with Matt Holliday, Brandon Moss, and Matt Adams having their at-bats divided. Again, in limited chances, Adams has been making the most of his opportunity with a pinch hit home run on Friday and beating the shift with a line drive into left field as a pinch-hitter on Saturday.

Releasing Tejada could be an easy-quick answer, but with such a small sample size of younger players the Cardinals may want to keep as much depth within the organization as possible, or at least for a longer stretch.

As former reliever Mitchell Boggs shared recently, baseball can be “ruthless” at times as it is a “kids game played in a very adult manner.” And this will be a very grown-up decision another player is going to have to handle.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI