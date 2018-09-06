Name: Tegan Hartmann

Parents: Austin Hartmann and Jenna Clayton of Cottage Hills

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: August 29, 2018

Time: 11:45 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Glenn and the late Vivian Clayton of Bethalto, Robert and Christine Burnham of Bethalto, Denise Hartmann of Alton, and Cory Hartmann of Palatine, IL

Great Grandparents: Margaret Clayton of Meadowbrook, Helen Smith of Cottage Hills

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Ray Hartmann Discusses “Sound Of Freedom” Funding Controversy, Republican Debate, More

Oct 2, 2023 - 46th Annual Archon Convention Brings Costumes, Art, More To Collinsville

Today - Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Challenging Proposed Albertsons, Kroger Merger

Jan 16, 2024 - Jersey Community Middle School Honor Roll

 