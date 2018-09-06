Tegan Hartmann Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Tegan Hartmann Parents: Austin Hartmann and Jenna Clayton of Cottage Hills Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz Birth Length: 19.5 inches Article continues after sponsor message Date: August 29, 2018 Time: 11:45 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Grandparents: Glenn and the late Vivian Clayton of Bethalto, Robert and Christine Burnham of Bethalto, Denise Hartmann of Alton, and Cory Hartmann of Palatine, IL Great Grandparents: Margaret Clayton of Meadowbrook, Helen Smith of Cottage Hills More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip