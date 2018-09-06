Tegan Hartmann
Name: Tegan Hartmann
Parents: Austin Hartmann and Jenna Clayton of Cottage Hills
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Date: August 29, 2018
Time: 11:45 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Glenn and the late Vivian Clayton of Bethalto, Robert and Christine Burnham of Bethalto, Denise Hartmann of Alton, and Cory Hartmann of Palatine, IL
Great Grandparents: Margaret Clayton of Meadowbrook, Helen Smith of Cottage Hills
