ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities have identified the victims of a double homicide that occurred in the 9400 block of Olive Boulevard in the city of Olivette.

The deceased are Mason McMahan, 16, of the 1700 block of Spruce Drive in High Ridge, and Teriq Lewis-Rushing, 18, of the 2400 block of Rustic Ridge Drive in St. Louis.

A handgun was recovered next to McMahan at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation as detectives continue to seek witnesses.

“We ask that anyone with information please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators regarding this incident,” said a representative of the department. For those who wish to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

