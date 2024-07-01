ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 10600 block of Moidart Circle, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old male.

At 1:02 p.m. on June 27, 2024, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 10600 block of Moidart Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite efforts to save his life, the victim, identified as Khalil Stanley, 17, of the 10300 block of Lookaway Drive in St. Louis, succumbed to his injuries on June 30, 2024, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 15-year-old male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident and is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Family Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Further details will be released as they become available.

