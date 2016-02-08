STAUNTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of a 17-year-old male from Staunton.

The decedent was identified as: Matthew E. Deweese, 17, of Staunton.

Deweese was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m., Feb. 8, 2016, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina Hall at the scene.

The decedent was the driver of 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass traveling eastbound on Williamson Avenue, Staunton. For reasons unknown at this time the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree. The decedent was wearing his seatbelt, however due to the damage of the vehicle, he was ejected from the vehicle. The crash was reported to police at 12:48 a.m., Feb. 08, 2016. The crash was not witnessed.

An autopsy conducted today indicated that the decedent suffered blunt head, chest and abdomen trauma. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 11, Collinsville.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, Granite City.

