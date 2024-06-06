





ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the St. Louis County Family Court certified Kamrin Starks, 17, as an adult, and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued multiple charges against him.

Starks, a resident of the 8800 block of Maya Lane in St. Louis, faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that occurred in 2023 at Glen Owen and Bahama in Ferguson.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the probable cause statement, Starks, along with co-defendant Jerry Watkins, engaged in a series of armed robberies. The statement details that Starks provided Watkins with a handgun during these events.

The first incident involved Victim #1, who was leaving his residence when Starks and Watkins allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash. Watkins, armed with the handgun provided by Starks, forcibly stole cash from Victim #1.

The following day, Starks and Watkins allegedly targeted Victim #2 and Frederick Jett. The probable cause statement indicates that Watkins, again armed with the handgun from Starks, demanded cash and other items from Victim #2 and Jett. During this robbery, Watkins allegedly shot and killed Jett, who had his hands up at the time.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

Authorities emphasize that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: