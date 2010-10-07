Teen Center Calendar Is Filling With Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, IL - October 8, 2010 - The Riverbender.com Community Center continues to plan more and more events in the Riverbend. Teen dance parties have been a mainstay of the Center's programming and continue as such, but the list of events is growing as well as the diversity of ages to which the Center is offering programming. The Center has scheduled dance parties the second Friday of each month through December. The October 8 Middle School dance party is 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the High School dance party at 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. “We understand the teens are busy with high school football, but wanted to give them a great alternative for a post-game party,” John Hentrich, President of the Riverbender.Com Community Center remarked. Members are now seeing the advantages of the membership program. Thanks to the Center's computerized check-in system, admission for members is now a speedy process. Members will bypass the long lines students have seen at previous dance parties and “scan in” with their barcoded key card. In addition, members receive a discounted admission fee of $5.00, with non-members paying $8.00. Article continues after sponsor message Following are additional upcoming events at the center: “Money Management for Teens: An Introduction to the Fundamentals of Personal Finance” October 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Character Mask Making" workshop on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for children ages 5 to 8 years old. Children will use their imagination and create a mask from start to finish.

Teen Halloween Dance Party on Friday, October 22 which will follow the same format as other dance parties, with the Middle School dance party 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and High School Party 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. "Crop for the Community Center" fundraiser offered to both teens and adults on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scrapbookers are encouraged to bring their projects to the Center and enjoy the day with friends and fellow croppers.

Family Halloween Party October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m Families are encourage to come to the Center for $15.00 admission per family and enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, a costume contest and enjoy the center as a family before moving on to the Alton Halloween Parade. Additional concessions will be sold as well. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult to this party.

November 12 Dance Party/Open Mic Night on November 12. This will feature the same format as previous dance parties, with a DJ and dancing on the main level, but Open Mic Night will be added to the "Underground Room" in the basement. Dance Parties do not require advance registration or tickets, but registration is requested for workshops. For further information or to register, email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. The Center is able to host events because of the generosity of volunteers from the community. Volunteers are still needed for all upcoming events. Information on how to volunteer, contribute, sign up your middle school or high school age student, or just keep tabs on the organization may be obtained by logging onto its website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or by calling (618)465-9850 ext. 212.