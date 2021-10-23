ST. LOUIS – TEDxStLouis, a nonprofit community of learners and change agents in St. Louis, will hold a two-part series of talks on Fri., Dec. 3 at America’s Center Ferrara Theatre located at 701 Convention Plaza. Tickets range from $38 to $45 for General Admission tickets and $75 to $125 for the VIP experience.

The “What Now?” TEDxStLouis Women’s event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. will spotlight the forward-thinking nature of St. Louis women in various fields. The TEDxStLouis “What Next?” Innovation event from 5 to 9 p.m. will include cutting-edge leaders who approach their fields from new directions.

What Now? Speakers:

Adrian Bracy, president of Adrian Bracy & Associates, “Why Nonprofits Should Make a Profit”

Maxine Clark, Founder of Build-A-Bear and CEO of Clark-Fox Family Foundation, “An Interview with Maxine Clark”

Charli Cooksey, Founder, and CEO of WEPOWER, “The Fiery Power of We”

Erin King, Physician and Executive Director of Hope Clinic for Women, “Missouri - Your Mothers are Dying”

Kelly Pratt-Kreidich, Photographer and Owner of Pratt+Kreidich Photography, “Dancers & Dogs: Art as a Social Remedy”

Quinn Tyminski, Washington U School of Medicine instructor, “Occupational Therapy for the Homeless”

What Next? Speakers:

Josh Allen, Founder of Companion Baking, “Changing Our Culture by Watching Our Waste”

Emily Lohse-Busch, Executive Director of Arch Grants, “Be Unreasonably Generous”

Sukanya Mani, Interdisciplinary Artist, “Paper Cutting Art Explores Physics & Philosophy”

Jim McKelvey, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Square/Invisibly, “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time”

Brian Owens, Founder & Creative Director of LIFE Creative, “Art & Music for the Under-Served”

Colin Rohfling, Director of Sustainable Development at HDR Inc., “Buildings That Regenerate”

Sarah Schlafly, Founder of Mighty Cricket, “It’s Time to Embrace Insects as a Food Source”

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGateway Arch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information. For more information or to register, visit www.tedxsaintlouis.org.

