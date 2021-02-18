ST. LOUIS – Sometimes change comes quickly in sweeping waves, and other times it comes little by little, like falling rain. Change though, is best when it is embraced, encouraged and empowered.

“Each day poses new opportunities for challenges, chaos and most importantly, change,” said Steve Sommers, executive director and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “Our community in St. Louis is a rich tapestry of changemakers who are making differences, every day.”

The event is digital, free and open to the public; however, donations are gladly accepted to help offset costs of running the programming. This event features the following speakers who care — invested in local innovation, social justice, making waves through change.

Big & little changes in an artist’s creative process | Cbabi Bayoc - Visual Artist and Illustrator

A little change can solve a big problem: poverty | Dr. Theresa Carrington (Hon.) - Founder, The Blessing Basket Project

Climate Change Inception: how macro changes in our climate affect micro systems, which then affect macro systems | Joe Steensma - Professor at Washington University in St Louis

Emcee | Jade Harrell - Associate Professor of Biology and Program Director for the On-Line Sustainability Program at Maryville University

Entertainment will be provided by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in an exclusive recorded performance, “Change is Gonna Come” highlighting resilience during challenges. Bjorn Ranheim will introduce the group and give background.

“The past year has shown us how important inspiration is to each of us,” said Mich Hancock, license holder and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “These talks really show our nerve in staying inspired, focused and dedicated to making a change in the community.”

For more information and to register, please visit TEDxStLouis.org and the EventBrite.

