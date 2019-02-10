Ted's Motorcycle World holds annual BB Gun Meat Shoot Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Ted’s Motorcycle World held their annual BB Gun Meat Shoot, Saturday, with the grand prize winner going home with a Red Ryder BB gun. “It's just an event to bring everyone together and to help break up the cabin fever a little bit,” Ted's Motorcycle World Merchandise Manager Rachel McNew told Riverbender.com Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! This is the latest incarnation of the Ted's Motorcycle World Meat Shoot. They were formerly held at the Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club in Godfrey, but the cold weather drove the event inside with BB guns. McNew said the business has been conducting meat shoots for 15 years. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip