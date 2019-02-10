ALTON - Ted’s Motorcycle World held their annual BB Gun Meat Shoot, Saturday, with the grand prize winner going home with a Red Ryder BB gun.

“It's just an event to bring everyone together and to help break up the cabin fever a little bit,” Ted's Motorcycle World Merchandise Manager Rachel McNew told Riverbender.com

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This is the latest incarnation of the Ted's Motorcycle World Meat Shoot. They were formerly held at the Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club in Godfrey, but the cold weather drove the event inside with BB guns. McNew said the business has been conducting meat shoots for 15 years.

More like this:

Aug 5, 2024 - Tragic Night: Three Dead in Pontoon Beach Crashes

Aug 1, 2024 - Bethalto Police Investigates Motorcycle Crash

Jul 31, 2024 - Emergency Crews Respond to Motorcycle Accident on IL-255

Aug 6, 2024 - Fundraiser Launched for Daughters of Crash Victims

Jul 31, 2024 - Boar's Head Provisions Co. Expands Recall for Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products

Related Video:

Pre-Owned 2010 Can-Am Outlander 500 XT

 