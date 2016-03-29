EDWARDSVILLE - Teaspoons Café located conveniently at 2125 South Route 157 just south of Meridian Road in Edwardsville has been extremely popular, mostly due to its service, fresh food varieties and nearly 50 loose-leaf tea, fine coffee, cappuccino or expression selections.

Teapsoons is open daily for breakfast and has a variety of completely made-from-scratch menus of gourmet pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads and much more. On May 7, the café will experience another anniversary and it is going strong, co-owner/manager Becky Nettleton said.

Nettleton, who owns the business with her husband, Shane, said everything they do at Teaspoons is fresh and “made from scratch.”

“All our vegetables are chopped fresh,” Nettleton said. “Today, everything most people eat is very processed and bodies aren’t made for that. If we eat healthier we are happier. I try to feed my customers in a way I would feed my family.”

Nettleton said her café is still growing and at this point most around the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area know what kind of food and service they offer. She said she is excited about the new Trampoline Park coming soon near her location and also the new shopping center near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville that will be coming in the future. She said both should help bring additional business her way.

As time moves on, customers from Maryville, Granite City and even Alton and the Missouri side are coming Teaspoon’s way.

For breakfast, Teaspoons features eggs cooked with bacon or sausage and a variety of toasts, along with several other items. Teaspoons now uses fresh eggs provided by a local farmer. The lunchtime sandwich wraps and soups are a delight and made from scratch. Teaspoons serves soups and one of the most popular has been the chicken and wild rice soup on Tuesdays. The chicken avocado wrap is extremely popular and the seasonal salad is one of the best-selling menu items. The salad includes apples, feta cheese, strawberries, grapes and pecans.

The Breakfast Sandwich at Teaspoons includes an egg, cheddar cheese, choice of one meat, bacon, ham or sausage served on a customer’s choice of bread. The pancake order includes two large pancakes served with a choice of sausage or bacon. Blueberries or chocolate chips can also be added to the order.

The Breakfast Platter with two eggs served a customer’s way, choice of bacon or sausage, grilled potatoes served with toast is also highly sought after by those visiting Teaspoons.

The house poppy seed dressing at Teaspoon is also extraordinarily popular.

“I have been asked to bottle it,” Nettleton smiled, although she said she didn’t know if that would happen because she wouldn’t want to lose the freshness because it is made daily.

The chicken salad wrap is also popular, along with the club ham roast beef.

All the variety of espressos, cappuccinos, mochas, lattes, smoothies and frappes are as fresh as they come with that certain Teaspoons-only touch.

The restaurant hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The business closes at dinnertime, so Becky and her husband can be home with their family to prepare dinner.

For more information, contact the restaurant at 618-655-9595.

The owners encouraged anyone who hadn’t visited their restaurant to stop by and give it a try. It is likely anyone who makes their first visit there will have to come back for more if they are like any of their other regular customers.

