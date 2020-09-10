CARBONDALE – The 12th District Congressional campaign of Ray Lenzi has picked up a major show of support. The Teamsters Union Joint Council 25 has announced their endorsement the Makanda Democrat’s run for Congress.

The move comes on the heels of this week’s endorsement announcements from AFSCME and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. “An endorsement from the Teamsters Union is a signal to 12th District voters that our campaign is supporting working men and women,” said Lenzi. “The Teamsters understand that we will be a partner in finding solutions to a lagging economy, the pandemic and others issues facing not only their membership, but indeed, the entire country.”

The Teamsters Joint Council 25 serves more than 100,000 workers in Illinois and Indiana. “Ray is a true friend of organized labor,” said Jason Ashmore of Teamsters Local 50, which covers the 12th Congressional District. “We’re proud to endorse his campaign and look forward to working with Ray to address issues important to our membership.”

Other organizations endorsing the Lenzi campaign include Illinois AFL-CIO, Illinois Federation of Teachers, United Steelworkers, Illinois/National Indivisible, Sierra Club, Mom’s Demand Action, Our Revolution, LEAP Forward, Sunrise Movement, AFSCME, the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

“We expect to announce additional endorsements in the coming days and weeks as we approach election day,” said Lenzi. “More and more people are deciding that it’s time to retire Mike Bost.”

