Are You An ILLINI PLAYER?

Team Illini Baseball proves to be one of the most successful youth baseball programs around! We have won numerous Championships throughout the years and have had an overwhelming success at every level.

We are looking for players who have the same dreams and aspirations as our past and present players. We are looking for a player who has a sense of history, and who wants to be a part of a special legacy. You will be playing with great players, and against great players, gaining exposure at all levels. You will have a coaching staff that will work hard to help you reach your maximum potential. It is our mission to develop our players to the next level and higher.

Many players and families approach our club for the wrong reasons, looking for an easy way to succeed. We are looking for players who have the physical ability to play at a National Level and those players wanting to develop and reach this level of select ball. We are looking for players that will be as committed to us as we are to them. The greatest accomplishment you can give a player is the drive to work hard and the desire to win. Does this fit you and your son? If so, you might be Team Illini material.

We look forward to adding another successful season to our belt. Our teams are based on the AA and AAA levels for ages 8U – 11U. Our tryouts are FREE of charge and are always exciting.

Exciting things are happening this coming season, don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something BIG! “Continue the Winning Tradition and wear the Orange and Blue!”

11U TEAM ILLINI Tryouts

Saturday, August 7th

3:00 P.M.

Register at www.teamillinibaseball.com

