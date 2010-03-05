(JERSEYVILLE, IL – March 5, 2010) – Mark your calendars, Elvis will be in the building on May 1, 2010. Jersey County’s River Clan Relay For Life team is presenting “A Tribute to Elvis” featuring Steve Davis and Friends. Tickets are on sale now. During March, general seating is $15 per person for individual tickets, $18 per person for reserved table tickets. During April, tickets for general seating will be $18 per person for individuals, $20 per person for reserved table tickets. At the door the night of the concert, tickets will be $25 per person.

The concert will be held at the Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. There will be food, drinks, and raffles for sale throughout the evening. For more information or tickets, call 618-786-3237, 786-3600 or 786-7675.

The Jersey County Relay event is slated to take place on June 5-6 at Jersey Community High School. New this year, the event will be held overnight from Saturday afternoon to Sunday at sunrise, rather than from Friday afternoon to Saturday sunrise as it has in previous years.

For more information about the 2010 ACS Relay For Life of Jersey County, visit their website at www.relayforlifejersey.com or find us on Facebook at “Friends of the Jersey County Relay.” You may also contact Event Chair Melissa Mustain at 618-498-3209 or email at mmustain@frontiernet.net. To contact the American Cancer Society, call Jersey County’s Relay Staff Partner Amy Slauson at 618-288-2320.

