Civic Memorial’s Jakob Lowrance recently joined the elite 1,000-point club.

In a game against Dupo in the Freeburg Tourney, Lowrance made a shot that moved him to 1,000 points for his career.

Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said Lowrance has “worked hard at his game” to get to the point echelon in his career.

“He played a little varsity as a freshman and has started the last three years,” Carey said. “He has gotten bigger and stronger and worked in the weight room. I am proud of him.”

Lowrance said it was exciting to get to 1,000 points.

“There aren’t many people at Civic Memorial High School who have done it,” he said. “My whole family was there and everybody stood up and cheered when I did it. It is my most major accomplishment in high school.”

Lowrance, a 6-foot-8 center, said his size helps him a lot on the basketball court.

“A lot of teams have been double teaming me and it has made it tough to get some baskets inside,” he said. “I get a lot fewer easy layups. I think my hard work has paid off. I put a lot of work in the summer and in the off season and that helped me.”

The Civic Memorial player was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention all-state selection last year.

The Civic Memorial senior is committed to play basketball at Central Missouri State next season.

“I went to camp at Central Missouri State this summer and I am really excited to play there,” he said. “I will probably major in business.”

Lowrance said he wanted to thank the other players and coaches for their help in him getting to 1,000 points.

“There is nothing I could have done without my team and coaches who supported me,” he said. “I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t get that post feed. My team has helped me more than anybody.”

