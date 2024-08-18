Teagan Moszier Enjoys Much Improved Showing At SWISA Championships
EDWARDSVILLE - Teagan Moszier, who swims for the Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville, had a very good showing in the 62nd Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet on July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, on the campus of Edwardsville High School.
Moszier was a part of the girls 11-12 200-yard medley relay team that came in second at 2:27.97, then won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.50 seconds, and the 100-yard individual medley at 1:17.65. She also finished second in the 50-yard butterfly at 35.17 seconds, and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in second at 2:08.53.
In an interview conducted after her final race, Moszier expressed satisfaction and happiness about a very good overall performance on the day.
"I think we did pretty good," Moszier said. "I thought I did pretty good, too," she said with a smile.
It definitely wasn't a bad day's work for Moszier, and she's going to take away very positive experiences from this year's SWISA meet.
""I dropped a good amount of time this season," she said. "So, that's really a good accomplishment."
And her biggest accomplishment this summer season?
"The 50 (freestyle)," Moszier said. "I dropped three seconds from my first one, and that's a lot in the 50."
Moszier sees herself with a promising future in swimming with a goal of continued improvement.
"I see a potential," Moszier said. "I see getting faster, by dropping more time, that is my biggest goal overall."
