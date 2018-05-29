GODFREY – The Swarovski Waterschool USA program is looking for fifth through seventh-grade teachers (formal and nonformal educators) who want to educate their students about water and river systems and engage them in a community action project.

Participating teachers will attend one free two-day teacher workshop either June 25-26 or June 28-29, and receive funding for their classes to attend field trips, participate in stewardship activities and connect their students with their worldwide peers.

“Students will discover that there is nothing more relevant to our lives than learning about the water source that sustains us and how we impact that water source,” Swarovski Waterschool Educator Elizabeth Flotte said. “We will equip our students with this knowledge so that they may be inspired to pass it on to their communities. Best of all, you will have the opportunity to connect your class with students from another global Swarovski Waterschool program in Austria, Brazil, China, India, Thailand or Uganda.”

All formal and nonformal educators from Illinois and Missouri who can commit to leading students in a community engagement project during the academic year are welcome to register. Teams of educators from the same school are encouraged to attend.

However, priority will be given to educators teaching in districts immediately adjacent to the Mississippi or Illinois rivers in the following counties: Illinois – Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Madison or St. Clair; Missouri – St. Charles, St. Louis or St. Louis City.

After attending one of the two-day workshops, teachers will receive a free educator tool-kit, learning materials aligned to Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards, and other benefits such as professional development hours and access to funding and logistical support for stewardship projects and field trips, like bus and substitute teacher reimbursements.

Educators can register at http://bit.ly/SwarovskiWaterEdWrkshp18. The registration deadline is June 17. For more information, contact NGRREC Swarovski Waterschool Coordinator Natalie Marioni at nmarioni@lc.edu.

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools. The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water targeting children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework. Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities. For more information, visit www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.

