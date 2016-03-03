EDWARDSVILLE - Kelli Steward, a third-grade teacher at Woodland School, participates in intense fund-raising efforts every year for Relay For Life and it is done with a heartfelt commitment to find a cure for cancer victims.

Steward has had an array of family members who have developed cancer. Her father has been treated for leukemia, her brother died of brain cancer and her mother died of spinal cancer. She has a cousin who has been fighting stomach cancer and her mom’s sister died at an early age of cancer.

Each year, Woodland Elementary School in Edwardsville has a Breakfast with Santa near Christmas time to benefit Relay For Life. Last year some 800 people had reservations for the event. Pancakes, sausage and donated food were served, along with Glazy Squares Donuts and Dunkin Donuts.

During the event, there is a bake sale, a crafts sale and families could get their holiday portraits taken with Santa.

Steward said the breakfast and crafts sale is something she looks forward to every December and she works on throughout the entire school year. Her primary contributions to sell at the event are ornaments and teddy bears.

She purchases teddy bears, takes them apart and glues them back together with added creative decorations. She even makes jelly and jams for the event and that has become a big product within school circles. People look forward to the jam and jelly each year now and she keeps making larger portions of it. Her painted works with wood are always a huge hit at the fund-raiser.

Steward makes a collection of ornaments creates decorative reindeer, snowmen, Christmas trees and much more out of wood in the holiday spirit each year.

“I like to paint and do crafts,” Steward said. “I went back to work four years ago. The Santa’s Breakfast we do every year this year sold 16 miniature reindeer. Last year, I did more. I work all year long getting ready for it.

The Woodland teacher said she will always help to raise funds for cancer research.

“As long as I can I will help,” she said. “Just being part of the possibility of finding a cure means someone else’s family member could be saved. I like doing something that can make a difference.”

Donald Davis, her father, who lives in Kentucky, helps her with cutting the wood for her year-long project. Her husband, Jim, also offers his assistance with her project.

“I have been married for 23 years and my husband is an awesome guy and is always willing to help,” she said.

She said painting is relaxing to her and something she thoroughly enjoys.

Steward was an exceptional athlete in basketball and softball and played at Wabash Valley on an athletic scholarship after high school at Triad. She went back into the workforce and has continued her education after her children were older.

The Woodland teacher said she feels being a teacher is her calling in life.

“I love it,” she said of being a teacher and watching her students grow each year. “There is no other way to describe it. Edwardsville School District 7 is special because they do everything they can to provide the teachers and students with the best possible technology and curriculum.

“I also love working with Dr. Lynda Andre, the superintendent. She is always easy to talk to and willing to sit down and listen if you have something to say.”

