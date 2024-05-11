BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School teacher Brett Kalker has always loved working with students, and that passion is as strong as ever.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, Kalker is celebrating the end to another great school year. He’s looking forward to what comes next, and he's proud of all his hard work in the meantime.

“I truly love my job and feel as though I am making a difference in students’ lives by preparing them for their future and showing them all of the wonderful possibilities this world has to offer,” Kalker said.

While he enjoys every part of his job, Kalker has a lot of fun working with students on their projects, video productions and plays. He has a creative streak that helps him as a teacher, and he loves watching his students develop their ideas and apply new concepts in fun, interesting ways.

Kalker currently teaches seven different classes over the course of a year, which translates to 180 students each semester. He noted it can be difficult to stay on top of the paperwork and grading, but he enjoys working with so many students and making an impact in their lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

When he’s not in the classroom, Kalker can be found traveling around the world with his wife. Back home, he enjoys racing RC cars and taking his dogs for walks around town.

He feels that the students are the best part of his job. Kalker always looks forward to starting a new school year and meeting new students. While he will enjoy the summer break, he can’t wait to get back in school and start another great year at Civic Memorial.

“I enjoy the students’ energy,” he added. “Their enthusiasm and silliness keep me young and on my toes.”

Thank you to Brett Kalker for your work as a teacher!

At RiverBender.com, we are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6 to May 10, 2024, by highlighting a Riverbend teacher every day. If you would like to nominate a teacher to be profiled, email sydney@riverbender.com with their name and email address.

More like this: