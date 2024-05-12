EDWARDSVILLE - Amanda Youngman is a teacher in honor of all the teachers who came before her.

A second-grade teacher at Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, Youngman is grateful for the educators who inspired her throughout her school career. She hopes to have the same impact on her students.

“I was inspired to become a teacher because of teachers that I had growing up,” she explained. “I remember specific teachers taking their time to build relationships with me and working with me to be the best student I can be. I want my students to remember me as a teacher that truly cares for them.”

Youngman enjoys working with the 7- and 8-year-olds in her classroom. She especially loves witnessing the “lightbulb moments” that many students have throughout the day as they begin to understand difficult concepts. Their developing confidence and independence brings her a lot of joy.

“The sense of accomplishment and pride they feel within themselves makes me so happy,” she added.

Outside of school, Youngman spends a lot of time with her family. She has a 1-year-old daughter, and they are usually outside when the weather is nice.

Youngman truly enjoys every day at school. She likes working with all of her students and watching them grow as people and learners. She is proud of another great year in her classroom, and she looks forward to more fun in the future.

“My favorite part of my job is knowing that every day I get to smile and laugh with my students. I love to create lasting memories in my classroom,” she said. “I love working with my students because I know that every day I’m going to smile and laugh. They always know how to brighten my day.”

Thank you to Amanda Youngman for your work as a teacher!

