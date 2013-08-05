The TCAY Tidalwaves swim team will hold registration for the 2013-2014 season on August 20th. The registration will take place at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 Homer Adams Parkway Godfrey, IL at 7pm for new swimmers (6pm for returning swimmers).

The TCAY Tidalwaves is a year round swim team which swims at Lewis & Clark College in Godfrey, IL and Principia College in Elsah, IL. We are a non-profit organization affiliated with the Tri City YMCA in Granite City, IL and USA Swimming.

Our swimmers range from 6 - 21 years old with a wide spectrum of experience. Our expert coaching staff will be sure to give your swimmer an opportunity to excel in and out of the pool.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions concerning our team.

For more information about the Tidalwaves, please see our website: www.tcaytidalwaves.com or call Head Coach Nancy Miller 618-409-4354

