TCAY Tidalwaves Swim Team announces 8 swimmers who have achieved YMCA Top Times. Left to right:

Back Row: Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Cole Akal Front Row: Lindsey Bruce, Matthew Daniel, Caden Akal, Adam Seger

Not pictured: Christian Aragona The YMCA of the USA has recently posted the Top 10 fastest times in the country for the 2012 – 2013 season for swimmers between 11 and 18 years of age. The Tidalwaves swim team, is pleased to announce that they have 8 swimmers who have achieved these times. These swimmers include: Caden Akal, Matthew Daniel, Adam Seger, Cole Akal, Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Christian Aragona, and Lindsey Bruce. Their times are as follows: Mens 11 SCY 200 Freestyle 9th Caden W Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:05.45 Mens 12 SCY 100 Butterfly 6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 59.68 Mens 12 SCY 100 Freestyle 5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 53.37 Mens 12 SCY 200 Freestyle 7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:56.89 Mens 12 SCY 50 Breaststroke 10th Adam D Seger Tri-City Area IL YMCA 31.72 Mens 12 SCY 50 Butterfly 9th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 27.23 Mens 12 SCY 50 Freestyle 4th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 24.71 Mens 12 SCY 500 Freestyle 7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:10.02 Mens 13 SCY 100 Freestyle 4th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.30 6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.69 Mens 13 SCY 1650 Freestyle 10th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 17:52.68 Mens 13 SCY 200 Freestyle 5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:52.03 9th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:53.09 Mens 13 SCY 500 Freestyle 7th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:02.33 Mens 15 SCY 100 Freestyle 10th Davion L Conley Tri-City Area IL YMCA 48.55 Mens 16 SCY 200 Breaststroke 9th Addison R Kaufmann Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:09.45 Mens 18 SCY 100 Freestyle 6th Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 45.93 Mens 18 SCY 50 Freestyle 3rd Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 20.61 Womens 12 SCY 200 Individual Medley 9th Lindsey D Bruce Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:17.76 For additional information on the Tidalwaves Swim Team, please see our website: www.tcaytidalwaves.com or call 618.409.4354