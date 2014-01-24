TCAY Tidalwaves Swim Team announces 8 swimmers who have achieved YMCA Top Times.
Left to right:
Back Row: Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Cole Akal Front Row: Lindsey Bruce, Matthew Daniel, Caden Akal, Adam Seger
Not pictured: Christian Aragona
The YMCA of the USA has recently posted the Top 10 fastest times in the country for the 2012 – 2013 season for swimmers between 11 and 18 years of age. The Tidalwaves swim team, is pleased to announce that they have 8 swimmers who have achieved these times. These swimmers include: Caden Akal, Matthew Daniel, Adam Seger, Cole Akal, Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Christian Aragona, and Lindsey Bruce. Their times are as follows:
Mens 11 SCY 200 Freestyle
9th Caden W Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:05.45
Mens 12 SCY 100 Butterfly
6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 59.68
Mens 12 SCY 100 Freestyle
5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 53.37
Mens 12 SCY 200 Freestyle
7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:56.89
Mens 12 SCY 50 Breaststroke
10th Adam D Seger Tri-City Area IL YMCA 31.72
Mens 12 SCY 50 Butterfly
9th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 27.23
Mens 12 SCY 50 Freestyle
4th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 24.71
Mens 12 SCY 500 Freestyle
7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:10.02
Mens 13 SCY 100 Freestyle
4th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.30
6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.69
Mens 13 SCY 1650 Freestyle
10th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 17:52.68
Mens 13 SCY 200 Freestyle
5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:52.03
9th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:53.09
Mens 13 SCY 500 Freestyle
7th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:02.33
Mens 15 SCY 100 Freestyle
10th Davion L Conley Tri-City Area IL YMCA 48.55
Mens 16 SCY 200 Breaststroke
9th Addison R Kaufmann Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:09.45
Mens 18 SCY 100 Freestyle
6th Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 45.93
Mens 18 SCY 50 Freestyle
3rd Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 20.61
Womens 12 SCY 200 Individual Medley
9th Lindsey D Bruce Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:17.76
For additional information on the Tidalwaves Swim Team, please see our website: www.tcaytidalwaves.com or call 618.409.4354
