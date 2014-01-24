Tidal Wave Winners

Left to right:
Back Row: Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Cole Akal Front Row: Lindsey Bruce, Matthew Daniel, Caden Akal, Adam Seger
Not pictured: Christian Aragona

The YMCA of the USA has recently posted the Top 10 fastest times in the country for the 2012 – 2013 season for swimmers between 11 and 18 years of age.  The Tidalwaves swim team, is pleased to announce that they have 8 swimmers who have achieved these times.  These swimmers include: Caden Akal, Matthew Daniel, Adam Seger, Cole Akal, Davion Conley, Addison Kaufmann, Christian Aragona, and Lindsey Bruce.  Their times are as follows:

 

 Mens  11 SCY 200 Freestyle

9th Caden W Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:05.45 

Mens  12 SCY 100 Butterfly

6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 59.68 

Mens 12 SCY 100 Freestyle 

5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 53.37 

Mens 12 SCY 200 Freestyle 

7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:56.89 

Mens 12 SCY 50 Breaststroke 

10th Adam D Seger Tri-City Area IL YMCA 31.72

Mens 12 SCY 50 Butterfly

9th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 27.23 

Mens 12 SCY 50 Freestyle

4th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 24.71

Mens 12 SCY 500 Freestyle

7th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:10.02

Mens 13 SCY 100 Freestyle

4th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.30

6th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 51.69

Mens 13 SCY 1650 Freestyle

10th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 17:52.68

Mens 13 SCY 200 Freestyle

5th Matthew S Daniel Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:52.03

9th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 1:53.09

Mens 13 SCY 500 Freestyle

7th Cole L Akal Tri-City Area IL YMCA 5:02.33

Mens 15 SCY 100 Freestyle

10th Davion L Conley Tri-City Area IL YMCA 48.55

Mens 16 SCY 200 Breaststroke

9th Addison R Kaufmann Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:09.45

Mens 18 SCY 100 Freestyle

6th Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 45.93

Mens 18 SCY 50 Freestyle

3rd Christian J Aragona Tri-City Area IL YMCA 20.61

Womens 12 SCY 200 Individual Medley

9th Lindsey D Bruce Tri-City Area IL YMCA 2:17.76

 

For additional information on the Tidalwaves Swim Team, please see our website: www.tcaytidalwaves.com or call 618.409.4354

