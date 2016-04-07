GREENSBORO, N.C. - Several TCAY Tidalwaves of Godfrey team members are participating this week in the YMCA Short Course Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

Tidalwaves national qualifiers were Adam Seger, Cole Akal, Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Chris Chapman, Lindsey Bruce, Karoline Lauritzen, Ginny Schranck and Eleni Kotzamanis.

A notable performance so far for the Tidalwaves was Ginny Schranck, who placed 63rd in the 200 breaststroke, while teammate Eleni Kotzmanis placed 106th in the 200 backstroke prelims.

Article continues after sponsor message

At only 13 years old, the sky is the limit for Kotzaminis as she qualified for nationals in five individual events. She competed in the 100 backstroke and is entered in the 200 free, 200 medley and 100 free.

The TCAY 200 medley relay of Kotzamanis, Ginny Schranck, Lindsey Bruce and Karoline Lauritzen placed 64th. Bruce has already competed in the 100 backstroke prelims as well.

For the TCAY boys’ team, Noah Clancey, Adam Seger, Chris Chapman and Cole Akal finished the men’s 200-yard medley relay in 1:38.92. TCAY team members are also competing today and Friday at Greensboro.

TCAY head coach Nancy Miller said she couldn’t be more pleased with her different qualifiers and their commitment to train and do the work to get to nationals.

“They are all good kids,” she said. “I am so proud of all of them.”

More like this: