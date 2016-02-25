Do not delay registering for Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) T-ball and Pitch-machine. Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade your child is entering in the fall 2016: T-ball is K-1st and Pitch-machine is 2nd-3rd. Practices will start in mid-April and games will run late-May through mid-July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any night of the week and weekends. Schedules typically include two games per week per team, but the department does reserve the right to schedule more or less if needed. The league’s success depends on parents as coaches, so please volunteer to be a coach on the registration form. Registration is $40 per child and includes a game shirt and hat. Each child will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. The registration deadline is Sunday, March 6! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline.

Article continues after sponsor message

JPRD has an online registration option for these programs at https://www.signupville.com. Parents can still register with the paper registration form in person with cash or check or by mail with check.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: