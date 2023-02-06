EDWARDSVILLE – Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville) of SIUE men's basketball received national recognition for his game winning shot on Feb. 4 at Little Rock. Taylor's shot at the buzzer from beyond half-court, giving the Cougars their 16th win of the season, was featured as number three on SportsCenter's Top 10.

The redshirt sophomore led the Cougars on Saturday night with 21 points, shooting 8-15, 4-7 from behind the arc, and 1-2 at the free throw line.

Taylor leads the Cougars and ranks fifth in the OVC averaging 15.8 points per game. He has finished in double figures in 20 of 25 games this season.

SIUE travels across the river for a meeting with Lindenwood Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.