GODFREY – Miriam Taylor, the nation’s No. 1 junior college women’s soccer scorer, recently was named to the 2014 National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Junior College Women’s Scholar All-America First Team.

Taylor, of Osage Beach, Missouri, is a sophomore accounting major at Lewis and Clark Community College and team captain of the 2014 Trailblazers women’s soccer team.

A graduate of Camdenton High School, Taylor led her Trailblazers soccer team to the regional finals this past fall and to districts her freshman year.

She is the daughter of Kevin and Sara Taylor of Osage Beach, Missouri.

She received NSCAA First Team All America in 2013 and 2014, All Region First Team in 2013 and 2014, and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) First Team All American.

Taylor will be playing soccer for the University of Missouri St. Louis where she will continue her undergraduate studies.

“It is a great honor to receive the Scholar All-America Award,” Taylor said.

Head Coach Tim Rooney said it was no surprise that Taylor received the honor.

“Miriam is a hard worker on the field and in the classroom,” Rooney said. “She has a great future ahead of her.”

