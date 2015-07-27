Taylor and Lily Freer have already learned lessons about community service that few young girls learn by adulthood.

Taylor, 11, and Lily, 8, will be the hosts from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Friday of their Sixth Annual Christmas in July Sloppy Joe and Kool-Aid sale.

Last year, the event raised a remarkable $18,300. The Freer family contributes thousands of dollars to Community Christmas each year with clothes donations and cash.

“With the help of friends, we sell raffle tickets,” Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body owners and Taylor and Lily’s grandmother, said. “This is a great fund-raiser for Community Christmas and it helps a lot of people less fortunate in our community.”

Community Christmas is an annual fund-raising campaign with United Way to provide new toys, clothes, coats and mittens for children in need.

The prizes this year are incredible once again.

The prizes are:

Article continues after sponsor message

First prize – Seven-night condo at Orange Park donated by Sanders Waste, along with $1,000, donated by Axalta Coating Systems.

Second prize – Four tickets to NASCAR Kansas Speedway, plus one night’s lodging donated by Axalta Coating Systems.

Another raffle prize includes four St. Louis Cardinals Green Seats, donated by John and Amy Barnerd. Others are two nights lodging and four tickets to Holiday World, donated by Freer Auto Body and even a free teeth whitening by Houseman Dental.

“We are so grateful for the support the community gives us on this project,” Margaret Freer said. “Our family, friends and customers are what make this event. We just plan it, they make it happen. Taylor and Lily and their friends love the Sloppy Joe sale. They have a lot of fun and it is helping kids, which is very special. We are very blessed and so grateful for the ability to help others.”

Carry-out orders are available and Margaret Freer said some of MawMaw’s famous cheesecake may also be available.

Any check donations can be dropped off that day at Freer Auto Body or mailed to Freer at 4512 N. Alby Road in Godfrey.

Contact 618-466-6151 for more information. Checks should be payable to Community Christmas.

Margaret Freer said as always, they dedicate this event to her deceased son, David.

“This was David’s favorite charity and we do it in memory of him,” he said.

More like this:

Related Video: