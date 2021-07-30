SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - This is an almost astonishing announcement, but the Freer Auto Body Christmas in July for Community Christmas, led by Taylor and Lily Freer, raised nearly $50,000 today.

"With tired but grateful hearts we are pleased to announce we raised $49,612 at Christmas in July for Community Christmas," Margaret Freer said. "We are amazed at how the community supports us and this wonderful event. First, we must recognize our top ticket sellers...the raffle is where we make the most of the Community Christmas campaign dollars. Rachel Waters sold 260, Margot Huber sold 234, and Tina Bennett sold 160. You guys knocked it out of the park."

Community Christmas is an annual United Way holiday campaign that helps deliver toys, clothing, and food for the impoverished in the Riverbend area. This is the 13th year for the Freer Christmas In July, started by the two girls - Taylor and Lily Freer. Margaret Freer said there may be some additional contributions that trickle in that might help push it over the $50,000 mark.

PRIZE WINNERS:

$2500 Apple Vacations Gift Card Becky Woods.

7 Night Condo Ft. Morgan - JR and Pam Tonsor.

3 Nights Margaritaville - Ron Wisnasky.

4 nights Lake of the Ozarks - Craig Lombardi.

$2,500 Cash - Brian Campbell.

4 St. Louis Card green seats - Lindsey Rose Miller.

7 Nights Star Island Resort - Marcia Wheeler.

Taylor and Lily’s helpers were Rose and Mary Bick, Myra Trammel, Tori Schrimp, Sam Stutz, and Nick Kelsea.

"Please know Taylor and Lily think you are all winners and truly appreciate your support of them and this project," Margaret Freer said. "They could not do it without you. This Christmas, as you celebrate with your family, please remember that you helped many others have a nice Christmas. Thank you, and God Bless you."

