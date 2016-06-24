ST. LOUIS - The Salvation Army has provided hope to the people of St. Louis for the past 135 years; however, we have not been alone. Our community is filled with champions and heroes who help us rise to any occasion. On Friday, August 19, 2016, we will honor them at our Doing the Most Good® Awards Luncheon in the Khorassan Ballroom of the Chase Park Plaza. The event will begin with a VIP Reception at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Our keynote speaker for the event will be Chef Jeff Henderson. Drawing from his personal journey of redemption—from imprisoned drug dealer to renowned celebrity chef and TV star—he provides audiences with inspiration, real life strategies and unique life lessons to help others reboot their own dreams, expand their perspective and gain a new foothold on the ladder to success.

2016 HONOREES

YOUTH

Taylor and Lily Freer, Alton/Godfrey/Madison County

Their Christmas in July fundraising event raised $24,000 for the United Way's Community Christmas program that helped more than 100 families.

NON-PROFIT

St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force – STRUT Program

The STRUT Program has reduced the amount of unbanked and underbanked individuals in the St. Louis metro area. They host Money Smart Week events, America Saves, and Pastors Breakfast/Unified Message Day all with the purpose of strengthening the metro area financially

FAITH COMMUNITY

Rabbi Susan Talve and Central Reform Congregation

Rabbi Susan Talve is the founding rabbi of Central Reform Congregation, the only Jewish congregation located within the St. Louis city limits. She has led her congregation in promoting radical inclusivity by developing ongoing relationships

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Rev. John Schmidtke and Better Living Communities

Rev. John Schmidtke has worked since 1989 to revitalize his community of Hyde Park. As the pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, he nurtured the people’s spirit and founded Better Living Communities to focus on the physical condition of the neighborhood.

ORGANIZATION

Beyond Housing

Since its inception in 1975, Beyond Housing has sought to provide the supports and services that assist low-income families in growing into their long-term goals

