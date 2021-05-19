GODFREY - Taylor and Lily Freer are hosting their 11th Christmas in July on July 30, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey. Once again, they will be serving Sloppy Joes, chips, cold drinks, cheesecake and cookies donated by the Cookie Factory for a donation.

The festivities will include a raffle with excellent prizes. Everything is donated so 100 percent goes to Community Christmas which helps the needy at Christmas time.

A large-scale raffle will be held. First prize is a $2,500 Apple Vacation Gift Card donated by Freer Auto Body and also another prize is a seven-night 4-bedroom, 2 bath, visit to Fort Morgan, Ala., donated by T & K Gulfside Rentals. Other donations are 3 nights at Margaritaville Lake of the Ozarks, by Micro Auto Paints and Mike Schneider, four nights with three bedrooms at a Lazy Days condo on the water at the Lake of the Ozarks by Jim White, $2,500 cash donation by Sanders Waste and four St. Louis Cardinals Green Seats by Jayne and John Simmons.

"With the help of customers, family and friends….this event has raised over $300,000 for our needy the past 10 years," Margaret Freer, the girls' grandmother, says.

Lily says: “this is my favorite event because I know it helps a lot of kids have a nice Christmas.”

Taylor adds: “While we plan this it could not be a success without the efforts of so many….those that donate the prizes, help prepare the food and most of all sell those raffle tickets. The raffle is what makes the most money and without the people hitting the streets and selling them we could not make this the success it is."

"If you have not made it to Christmas in July before…put it on your calendar," Margaret Freer said. "It is a festive, fun time and helps so many."

To purchase raffle tickets or any other information call Margaret Freer at (618) 466-6151.

