COLLINSVILLE - On Monday, Annie Frey, Host of The Annie Frey Show on FM NewsTalk 97.1, and lifetime Madison County resident, called on Illinois taxpayers to join her at the Taxpayer Revolt Rally on Wednesday October 24th, 2018 at the American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville.

“We are going to be joined by those (local, state, and national) politicians that are fighting for you, the taxpayer,” Frey stated. “These men and women are committed to fight against the Madigan Machine and against corruption. But it doesn't happen without you.”

She will be joined by many prominent candidates who are standing with her in making a preemptive statement in defense against the vehicle mileage tax, the progressive income tax and the 1% statewide real estate tax. Annie asked Jeremy Plank, Madison County Republican Chairman, to join her in getting the word out. “I was excited to help Annie in this effort,” Plank said.

The Taxpayer Revolt Rally will be from 6 to 8pm with guests such as those looking to diminish Mike Madigan’s majority in the House-- legislative candidates Avery Bourne, Dwight Kay, Mike Babcock, Doug Jameson and Jason Madlock, also along with Governor Bruce Rauner, and Senate candidates Hal Patton and Jason Plummer. Many other candidates who oppose extreme taxes will also be there such as US Congressmen Mike Bost and John Shimkus.

“Taxpayers in the metro-east were forced to absorb a 32% tax hike in 2017. Now politicians in Springfield want us to swallow these job-killing taxes while they enrich themselves with pay raises and power.” Frey said, “Don’t miss this opportunity to voice your opposition to extreme taxes alongside your neighbors here in Southern Illinois!”

