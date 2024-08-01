





CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – Earlier this summer, Illinois State Representative Kevin Schmidt requested feedback from his constituents to see what issues are important to them. After receiving feedback from hundreds of constituents, Rep. Schmidt is releasing the results of the survey.

Schmidt asked his constituents which issue was the most important to them. The results are:

Lowering Taxes Crime/Public Safety Illegal Immigration

Schmidt also asked whether Illinois should participate in a “sales tax-free” weekend every fall, similar to the successful program in neighboring Missouri. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with 68.5% of participants supporting the idea. The result reinforces the desire among constituents for tax relief and economic initiatives that could stimulate local spending and ease financial pressures.

The questionnaire also asked which services Illinois provides are most important. The results are:

Safe Roads/Infrastructure Small Business Development and Job Creation Human Services Education Public Safety

62.3% of responders addressed a desire for Illinois to end its status as a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants and repeal the TRUST Act.

When asked what changes they would most like to see implemented in Illinois, the dominant theme was a call for tax reductions. The message is clear: constituents are eager for a more favorable tax environment.

“This survey was crucial in understanding the values and needs of the people I represent,” said Schmidt. “The feedback we received underscores the urgent need for reforms to alleviate the economic strain on Illinoisans. The policies coming out of Springfield are crushing our community, and my constituents are begging for relief. As I continue my work in the legislature, these priorities will remain at the forefront of my efforts. It’s time to make meaningful changes that ease the burden on hardworking, everyday Illinoisans.”

This survey marks another step in Rep. Schmidt’s ongoing efforts to ensure that his legislative agenda accurately reflects the needs of his district. Since taking office in 2023, Schmidt has been focused on addressing the needs of his constituents. If you’d like to provide additional feedback, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at 618-215-1050.

