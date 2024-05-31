EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser wants property owners to know they should be receiving tax bills soon, with the first installment due July 3.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed”, Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.” Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

Slusser said his office is set to mail tax bills on more than 135,000 parcels this week.

“The first due date is July 3,” Slusser said. “Subsequent due dates fall on Sept 3, Oct 3 and Dec 3. “Once again, everyone in our office has worked very hard to guarantee tax bills were mailed out in a timely fashion.”

Madison County has encountered an increase in the real estate market over the past three years, which caused property values to rise. With the increased assessed values, taxing districts had the ability to levy (collect) more.

“Not all taxing districts choose to increase their levy,” Slusser said. “Madison County Government has not raised its tax levy in the past eight years. However, when a taxing district does raise their tax levy, it results in a property tax increase.”

County tax bills are designed to show taxpayers the exact breakdown of their overall bill. Madison County Treasurer, Chris Slusser, encourages those with questions to contact the office. “The Treasurer’s office is open Mon-Fri from 8:30-4:30, with no appointment necessary”, Slusser said. “We generally get very busy near the due dates, so it’s important to get payments in as quickly as possible in order to avoid the rush.”

“To continue our trend of adding efficiencies and creating value for taxpayers, we’re excited to once again offer paperless billing” Slusser said. Those who register this year will begin receiving their tax bill electronically next year. “Registering for paperless billing alleviates postage and printing costs while adding accessibility and peace of mind to those who would normally have to wait for a bill to arrive by mail.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers of all payment options: at one of the participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, by QR code located on your tax bill, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, by phone at (618)602-2120, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before the due date.

Taxpayers will still have the option of making an immediate payment using an electronic check or credit card at www.madcotreasurer.org, or they can set up the four installment payments using either method. Those who sign up for the automatic deductions will be sent an email prior to the due date reminding them about the withdrawal from their bank account and what to do if they need to make changes. Changes may include banking or credit card information or to stop online payments altogether.

Taxpayers are reminded that when they change an address with the U.S. Postal Service, tax bills are never forwarded. “It’s important for taxpayers to complete the change of address form available in the Chief County Assessor’s Office” Slusser said. “The law states a taxpayer is responsible for paying a bill regardless or not if they receive one. The fact is we want to make sure you do receive one.”

For questions or more information visit www.madcotreasurer.org or contact the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260.

