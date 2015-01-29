Springfield-based organization will answer questions regarding taxes

The Taxpayer Advocate Service will be giving a presentation at Senior Services Plus on February 13, 2015 from 1:30-3:00pm. The organization is based out of Springfield, Illinois and provides a free service to the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Taxpayer Advocate Service is your voice at the IRS. Their job is to ensure that every taxpayer is treated fairly, and that you know and understand your rights. They can offer you free help with IRS problems that you can't resolve on your own.

This presentation will be helpful to taxpayers whose problems are causing financial difficulty. This includes businesses as well as individuals. Anyone is encouraged to attend if tax problem is not being resolved through normal IRS channels, or you believe an IRS procedure just isn't working as it should.

RSVP's are requested for this presentation. Call 618-465-3298 x100 to reserve a seat or for any questions on this presentation. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

More like this:

Related Video: