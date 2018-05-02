O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Police Department has issued a release on a missing person, Tawney R. Maddox, a white female, age 33, 5-foot-7 with a thin build, red hair, green eyes.

Police said Maddox was last seen at her place of employment, St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon, Illinois, on the evening of April 14, 2018. She was last known to be driving her vehicle, a 2002 Green Chevrolet Tracker, with Illinois registration A813355, having front-end damage, and a spare wheel on the back.

Anyone with information as to the location of Maddox would be asked to contact Lt. Kerry Andrews at the O’Fallon Police Department (618) 624-4545.

