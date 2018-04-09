SEE RELATED VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Taste of Edwardsville 2018 event was once again a success with a large attendance and 19 participating restaurants.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chad Opel, a spokesperson for the Taste of Edwardsville, said this event supports Edwardsville neighbors and this was the 10th anniversary for the celebration. He said in 10 years, 100 families and more than $500,000 in financial assistance has been given to families in crisis.

“We are here to raise money and for a great cause,” he said. “This event sold out in 47 minutes this year. People love coming here and all these amazing restaurants. It supports a great cause and all the money goes back to District Seven families in need for a medical or emergency crisis.

“We believe the Taste of Edwardsville celebrates the best Edwardsville has to offer.”

More like this: