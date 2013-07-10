Playing off the popular annual Taste of Edwardsville event, The Goddard School in Edwardsville is hosting Taste of Edwardsville for Kids, a culinary experience for the children in our lives, Sat., July 13 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public, the event will showcase food vendors that appeal to children and educational cooking experiences for parents.

Entertainment will also be available, including the cast of Hard Road Theatre’s Little Mermaid Jr. featuring Ariel and her friends, a soccer demonstration & participation by Happy Feet soccer, live music by the Steven Klaus Quartet and live farm animals. A gardener from Looking Glass Prairie of Alhambra will give a demonstration on root vegetables along with Market Sprouts and provide some children’s activities.

Windcrest Dairy Farm from Trenton will be bringing a calf and goat for the children to enjoy as well as their famous yogurt samples!

Designed as an open house event to showcase culinary options for families, visitors can watch a chef demonstration by Mike Shannon’s and sample treats from The Cup, Prairie Farms, Kona Ice, Northside Dairy, Wang Gang, Qdoba, Eckert’s of Belleville, Pita Pit, Jimmy Johns, Northside Dairy, Peel Pizza, Dairy Queen, Donut Palace, Pantera’s Pizza, McDonalds, US. Foods and more.

The event will include several drawings and give-a-ways to include gift card from Bella Milano, free bowling tickets from Edisons, drink coupons from Sonic, gift card from Tropical Escape, gift basket from Dewey’s Pizza, Pita cards from Pita Pit and much more!

The event will also include face painting, a bounce House, balloon sculptor, and Associated Pediatric Dentist display. Tours of the two Goddard Schools will be given throughout the event and free registration given to any new family enrolling for fall. Call the school in advance of the event at (618) 692-9464 and be one of the first 25 parents to sign up for a tour at the July 13 event and you will be placed in a drawing to receive 6 MONTHS OF FREE TUITION! Drawing will be held at the event at 3 p.m. You must be present to win!

Information will also be available about the Goddard School’s new PreSchool Prep Program starting Fall 2013 for children ages 3-5 years. Families can pick enrollment of Mon./Wed./Fri. from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. for $150 per month, or Tues./Thurs. from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. for $120 per month. The program is taught by certified teachers who will complete monthly lesson plans. Parents who sign up during The Taste of Edwardsville for Kids will have their registration fee waived (a $50.00 value).

For more information about the event, to register for the free 6 months of tuition or to schedule a time to privately visit The Goddard School in Edwardsville, please call (618) 692-9464.

Located at 801 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has served more than 600 families.

About The Goddard School®

The Goddard School®: Celebrating 25 Years of Learning through Play.

Learning for fun. Learning for life.SM The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School’s AdvancED and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.SM Learning Program reaches more than 45,000 students in 390+ Goddard Schools in 35 states. The Goddard School’s comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.

