Taste of Downtown
Tickets are on sale now for Alton Main Street's 5th Annual "Taste of Downtown"! The event will be held on Thursday, November 15th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy's Music Hall. Over 20 local restaurants will be participating, and guests will enjoy tasting appetizers, entrees and desserts in a fun and festive atmosphere to the sounds of Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.) or at the Alton Visitors' Center (200 Piasa St.) - get yours fast because this event traditionally sells out! Please note, you must be 21 years of age with a valid photo ID to attend. For more info, please visit www.AltonMainStreet.org
