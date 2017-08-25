JERSEYVILLE - Tarrant and Harmon Real Estate and Auction CO just celebrate the grand opening of their Jerseyville location last Friday with a ribbon cutting.

Tarrant and Harmon opened their Alton location in 2010 and the site at 208 S. Lafayette Street in Jerseyville is now their third location.

"We're very excited to be in Jerseyville," Travis Tarrant said. "We kind of have a niche for rural and recreational properties. We already had a pretty good market share in Jersey County but are wanting to expand that in to Greene County and Calhoun County as well. It's kind of the gateway to those surrounding counties."

Tarrant said the opening of the new location has been great.

"We've got a great client base already in Jerseyville," Tarrant said. "We've got several brokers that are from the Jerseyville area that are working in our office. This is just going to help support them and the service that they can provide to their clientele."

The new Tarrant and Harmon location is at 208 S. Lafayette Street and the branch phone number is 618-639-SOLD.

For more information visit their website TarrantandHarmon.com.

