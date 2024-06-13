GODFREY - As Village Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on June 8, 2024, Taralei Griffin stopped by to enjoy the vendors and share information about an upcoming show she is hosting.

Griffin, also known as the Fairy Herbmother, noted that she was surprised when Godfrey opened a dispensary. She was excited to try their products and learn more about their offerings.

“This is really neat to see,” Griffin said. “I’ve got to be honest, I did not expect Godfrey to be one of the earlier ones with a dispensary. It’s nice.”

Griffin often hosts events in the Alton area that promote safe cannabis use and art. She is preparing to host a new “Get Loud” show for Pride Month, which will feature several LGBTQ+ artists and performers.

“I just confirmed actually this morning with Alton Pride, so they’re going to be receiving the funds that we raise,” Griffin said. “They’re helping me connect with a lot of queer artists who are going to be taking the stage. We’re going to have drag queens and kings. We’re going to have some great musicians and hopefully a DJ at the end. We’ll see. Everything is still coming together.”

More information about the Pride-themed “Get Loud” show will be available soon. In the meantime, Griffin is looking forward to partaking in the products she purchased at Village Dispensary.

She reminded people to be safe when using cannabis and to never drive impaired. She also pointed out that it is illegal to open your containers in public, so it’s better to safely wait until you are home.

“Just be safe,” she added. “Get to where you’re going safe and toke up there. That’s what you want to do.”

The dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

